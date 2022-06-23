NBA Draft 2022 live tracker, updates, rumors: Magic shock everyone with Paolo Banchero

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The wild 2021-22 NBA season just wrapped up with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and now suddenly we turn our full attention to the 2022 NBA Draft.
We've been speculating for months over at the Locked On Podcast Network. All the what ifs, maybes, they should's, they should not's all come to a head today.
A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
It'll be a busy night around the NBA, and we'll have you covered with tracking the picks right here as the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. E.T.
2022 NBA Draft Pick Tracker:
Round 1:
1. Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero, Forward, Duke
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren, Forward, Gonzaga
3. Houston Rockets
Jabari Smith, Forward, Auburn
4. Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray, Forward, Iowa
5. Detroit Pistons
Jaden Ivey, Guard, Purdue
6. Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
7. Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
Dyson Daniels, Guard/Forward, G-League Ignite
9. San Antonio Spurs
Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix)
Round 2