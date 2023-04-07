How a move to the Big 12 will help Kelvin Sampson and Houston in March Madness

Houston is unlikely to go 33-4 in the Big 12, but playing more skilled teams in tough road environments should help this program be more prepared for March Madness.

HOUSTON — As soon as the calendar turned to July the Big 12 conference officially welcomed four new schools: BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF.

The Big 12 was already the best basketball conference in college hoops, and while BYU and Cincinnati haven't been the best versions of themselves in recent years, the conference does get an immediate boost with the addition of Kelvin Sampson's Houston program, who went 33-4 last year and was in the Final 4 as recently as 2021.

While a lot of attention has been on what Houston brings to the Big 12, Locked on College Basketball host Isaac Schade spoke with Parker Ainsworth of Locked on Coogs about what it will do for Houston to be in a conference that, top to bottom, is more skilled than the AAC.

"I was making the argument last year when Houston lost to a very good Miami team in the Sweet 16, they hadn't played anyone as good as Miami since December," Ainsworth said. "That's not to say Memphis isn't talented, but playing a team that was road tested like Miami...You don't have that layoff between high end competition."

Ainsworth acknowledged Houston is unlikely to go 33-4 in the Big 12, but that playing more skilled teams, and in tough road environments, should help this program be more prepared for March Madness - where they fell in the Sweet 16 last season despite earning a No. 1 seed.

Houston's recent basketball success no doubt merits consideration as a top team in the Big 12, and they already added one of the better guards from the conference to their roster for next season in LJ Cryer, who transferred from Baylor to join Jamal Shead and up-and-coming guard Terrance Arceneaux in what should be a very fun Coogs backcourt in 2023-24.