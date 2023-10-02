Are Houston Cougars the most likely Final 4 team? | Locked on College Basketball

In a college basketball season with plenty of parity, who can you trust? It might be the Houston Cougars.

HOUSTON — The last time the college basketball season felt this wide open less than a month before March Madness was in 2013 when Louisville ultimately hoisted the trophy.

This year the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams - North Carolina and Gonzaga - have fallen outside the top ten while many other teams have risen and ultimately fallen, including UConn, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, and Duke.

Purdue has been the most consistent top-tier team as of late, but Locked on College Basketball host Isaac Schade and guest Kyle Boone of CBS Sports are going with someone else as the favorite to take home the trophy in Houston at the Final 4 this season.

"I think the team that makes it to Houston and wins the national championship is the team that is in Houston," Boone told Schade. "It's the Cougars baby."

Houston is 23-2 on the season, with a loss to Alabama in the non-conference coming after the Coogs led by as many as 15 points in the second half.

The other loss was in conference play against Temple, and while the team's conference slate isn't as rigorous as the Power-5 programs they have still proven themselves capable of beating anyone in the country.

"Houston is the best team in college basketball," Boone continued. "They are the only team in college basketball with a top ten offense and top ten defense [per KenPom]...The style they play is going to be so challenging for teams to match up with."