Scouting takeaways from the big games of NBA Summer League | Locked On NBA Big Board

Breaking down the biggest NBA Draft picks at Las Vegas Summer League.

LAS VEGAS — All the top five picks from the 2023 NBA Draft flashed special qualities in the opening weekend of NBA Summer League.

Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe broke down their performances in a recent episode of the podcast, starting with the No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle that opened the weekend between Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

“If you are someone where Wembanyama was not your guy, you thought he was overhyped, this was your game," Barlowe explained. "All his flaws and concerns were on full display.”

On the other side, Miller put up a regretful performance for a Charlotte Hornets squad that has played poorly all summer.

“He has not looked like a No. 2 pick so far," Barlowe said.

The same night, guard Scoot Henderson debuted in the same city he played his games with G League Ignite. In his first NBA game, Henderson looked comfortable with the speed and intensity of the competition, scoring 15 points with six assists.

“You saw his ability to get to his spots on the pull-up. Didn’t finish with the most efficient stat line," Barlowe said. "But you (also) saw that he has the NBA body.”

Later in the weekend, the young Houston Rockets faced off against the Detroit Pistons while Wembanyama got another chance to meet the hype.

Second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. put up 71 points across his two games for the Rockets in a standout performance.

“He’s at the point where he should not play any more Summer League games," Barlowe said. "If you’re a Rockets fan, you should be really, really encouraged by his play.”

And in the capper to the weekend, Wembanyama responded in his second and final Summer League performance with 27 points and 12 rebounds.