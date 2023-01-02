New-look Big-12 conference releases 2023 football schedule | Locked On Big 12

The Big-12 is adding four new programs in 2023, giving added excitement to the 2023 football schedule reveal.

IRVING, Texas — The 2023 college football season will be the most unique in Big-12 conference history, as the league jumps from 10 to 14 teams before dropping back down to 12 following Texas and Oklahoma's departures to the SEC in 2025.

The schedule reveal is the first glimpse at what will face UCF, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati in their first go-round of the Big-12.

Reacting live to the Big-12 schedule release, Locked on Big-12 host Josh Neighbors quickly noticed the disparity in schedules for the newcomers, with Cincinnati drawing a far more favorable schedule than Houston, who has to face Kansas State, Baylor and Texas Tech on the road while hosting Texas and TCU.

"Off first glance, the schedule I like the most out of the incoming schools has to be Cincinnati." Neighbors said. "Does this make me thing Cincinnati has a chance to compete for a Big-12 championship? No. But if you're a Cincinnati fan you gotta be pleased with what you're seeing there."

Cincinnati does not have to face Kansas State, TCU, Texas, or Texas Tech at all, and they host Oklahoma and Baylor at home.

Meanwhile, TCU is going to have a difficult time repeating last year's success based on their 2023 schedule.

"The repeat looks like it's going to be a challenge," Neighbors said. "Because their last stretch of games are all against teams that finished in the top five in the league last year."