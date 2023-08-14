Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith expected to start at quarterback for Houston in the Big 12

Coach Dana Holgorsen believes this team will need both Smith and backup Lucas Coley this season, but Smith will likely start in Week 1 vs. UTSA

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars are heading into their first season in the Big 12 conference having to replace one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history, Clayton Tune, who threw for just under 12,000 career yards and was named to the All-AAC First Team last season.

Throughout spring camp the reports have been 50/50 split between newcomer Donovan Smith, a transfer from Texas Tech who beat Houston last season, and returning backup Lucas Coley.

The team didn't have a spring game to help give fans a closer look at the battle, but Locked on Coogs host Parker Ainsworth believes the team plans to go into Week 1 with Smith under center, in part because of his experience as a starting quarterback in the Big 12.

"The key difference is just games played," Ainsworth said. "Donovan Smith has played in 21 games as a Big 12 quarterback...he has the level of confidence of a guy that has been a starter for awhile."

Smith appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, only his second season playing quarterback after starring as a wide receiver in high school, and he completed 61.2% of his passes for 1,181 yards and a stellar 7:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio - while also taking home MVP honors in the 2021 Liberty Bowl in a win over Mississippi State.

He was solid in 2022 as well, upping his completion rate to 66.1% while throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions before hitting the portal and ultimately joining the Cougars.