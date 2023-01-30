What hiring DeMeco Ryans would mean for the Texans | Locked On Texans

Ryans would become the sixth head coach in Texans franchise history, and it would be a homecoming after he began his playing career in Houston in 2006.

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, according to a report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Ryans would become the sixth head coach in Texans franchise history, and it would be a homecoming of sorts after he began his playing career in Houston as a third round pick in 2006 out of Alabama.

Ryans made two Pro Bowl appearances in a Texans uniform and was even named the 2006 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This hiring isn't just the return of a familiar face however, it's a slam dunk hire for a team in need of some help on the defensive side of the ball, at least according to Locked on Texans host John Hickman.

"DeMeco Ryans coming to Houston is a godsend," Hickman said. "This is the first time it feels like the light is hitting pride rock."

Ryans has been on San Francisco's staff under Kyle Shanahan since 2017, holding his current position of defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

San Francisco ranked first in total yards (300.6) and points (16.3) allowed per game last year, stymying teams all season long and holding Philadelphia's elite passing offense to just 121 yards in the air during Sunday's season-ending loss in the NFC Championship.

There is risk heading to a Texans team that went 3-13-1 last year, is in need of a quarterback after a bad year from Davis Mills, and has fired their head coach in three consecutive years, but Ryans has more than proven his ability to lead an NFL team and should get a long look in Houston.