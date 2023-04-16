Is CJ Stroud's NFL draft stock falling?

CJ Stroud's draft stock is in trouble after a poor performance on the S2 test and reports he 'isn't as coachable or easy to work' with as scouts want him to be.

HOUSTON — The 2023 NFL draft is set to begin in just two weeks, where we will learn the fate of the four top tier quarterback prospects: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Stroud in particular has become harder to pin down, thanks to a poor performance on the S2 test and reports he isn't as coachable or easy to work with as scouts and team personnel would like him to be.

Coty Davis and John Hickman the hosts of the Locked on Texans podcast brought Locked on Buckeyes host Jay Stephens onto the show to discuss the latest rumors surrounding Stroud and whether he could still be a fit in Houston.

"I never heard or thought anything about Stroud being a hard person to coach," Stephens said. "I never heard or thought that Stroud wasn't a good young man. I never once thought that at all. I don't know why people do this...they are finding something that I don't think [exists]."

Young and Stroud have largely been considered the two frontrunners to get selected number one overall, but lately momentum has shifted toward Richardson, an uber-athlete out of Florida who tested well and has nearly unlimited upside.

Stroud remains a strong target for the Texans at pick two, although Carolina's decision could easily alter what Houston's front office decides to do.