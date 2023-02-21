Is Bryce Young or CJ Stroud a better fit for Houston? | Locked on Texans

The Houston Texans pick second in the 2023 NFL draft. As it stands, they could potentially have their choice of Bryce Young or CJ Stroud at quarterback.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans are on the clock with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the choice between taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud might already be made for them.

The Chicago Bears could trade the number one overall pick to a team in need of a quarterback, or they could opt to take either Young or Stroud for themselves, with the intention of trading Justin Fields and starting over.

But if Chicago opts to keep the pick to take one of the top defensive prospects, like Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, the Texans will have a tough choice to make: Young or Stroud?

That's the question Coty Davis and John Hickman broke down on the latest Locked on Texans episode, where they were joined by guests Brandon Scott and Brian Barefield.

"It's clear to me that Bryce Young is the best quarterback prospect in this draft," Scott stated. "Yes the size is an issue...I have not heard a single credible scout say that Bryce Young is not a top flight prospect."

Young won the Heisman Trophy Award in 2021 and finished sixth in 2022, throwing for a combined 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in those two seasons while leading the Crimson Tide to a 24-4 record.

His frame (six-foot, 194 pounds) is far and away the biggest concern around his draft stock at this time, but the success of smaller quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson - combined with his undeniable talent - should make him a top-two draft pick and a longtime NFL starter.