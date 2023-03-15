What has changed for Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets during breakout? | Locked On Rockets

The No. 3 overall pick for the Houston Rockets is blossoming.

HOUSTON — The Rockets took down the Celtics on Tuesday night, but the biggest highlight of the game may have been the breakout by Houston rookie Jabari Smith Jr. continuing for a third straight game, even as he played out position.

In a recent edition of the Locked On Rockets podcast, host Jackson Gatlin was joined by weekly guest Ben DuBose to discuss the win and Smith’s strong recent play.

“This is the first time all season where Jabari Smith Jr. has led the team in scoring in back to back games,” Gatlin said. “I think we’re really starting to see the version of Jabari Smith Jr. that we thought we were going to get earlier in the season.”

Smith has scored 74 combined points in his past three games and shot better than 50% from the field in each. He also has at least three offensive rebounds in each game, and has been able to do more than just hit three-point shots as a floor-spacer.

Still, there have been moments in recent games in which Smith has still not gotten the ball in key moments as the team’s young ball-handlers struggle to find and identify the rhythm he is in.

“While Jabari has played really well over the last five games, it’s a small sample in the grand scheme of the season,” DuBose pointed out. “The guys on the court who are your primary playmakers … they’re not going to overcorrect based on a five-game run based on how the other 60 or 65 have gone.”