Could Nick Nurse really be the next head coach of the Houston Rockets? | Locked On Rockets

HOUSTON — A new report out of Toronto indicates head coach Nick Nurse could be replaced, and that the Houston Rockets are top candidates for Nurse’s services.

In a reaction episode of the Locked On Rockets podcast, host Jackson Gatlin and Alykhan Bijani broke down whether Nurse is a realistic option and how he would fit coaching Houston’s roster.

“From my understanding of the situation, the Rockets would definitely be interested in Nick Nurse, and there is legitimate interest on both sides of that arrangement if Nick Nurse were to leave the Toronto Raptors,” Gatlin confirmed to start the show.

Bijani pointed out that offensively, Nurse often relies on isolations and self-creation from star players. That is at times what has held back Houston’s young roster from playing at a level greater than the sum of its parts.

“If you were to bring him in as a coach, is he going to be too different from what Stephen Silas wants to do?” Bijani said. “Are you really getting things that are different from Stephen Silas in Nick Nurse?”

Still, Nurse won a championship in 2019, has overseen several overachieving teams, and tends to get the most out of his teams defensively. This year, Toronto has been worse than expected, leading to these Nurse rumors and concerns over the Raptors’ future.

“Nick Nurse demands a lot out of his players, and that coupled with a team that isn’t quite meeting the expectations,” Gatlin said, “the concern is that Nick Nurse has lost his voice.”