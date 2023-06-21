Amen Thompson the likely pick for the Houston Rockets in 2023 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets have their sights set on the Overtime Elite prospect at No. 4.

HOUSTON — After a stellar workout last week, Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson is gaining steam as the pick for the Houston Rockets at No. 4 in the NBA Draft, according to Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Rockets podcast.

Houston is keeping its options open depending on how the draft shakes out overall, but Thompson's athleticism flashed at the workout to such a degree that the Rockets have zeroed in on him as their pick.

Gatlin was joined by Ben DuBose to discuss the situation on the latest episode of Locked On Rockets.

“A lot of signs are pointing toward Amen Thompson being the pick for the Houston Rockets," Gatlin emphasized. "He had an incredibly encouraging workout in Houston last week, and Rockets brass is frankly blown away by his ability to be a high-level playmaker, a high-level defensive piece. … They said he’s the best athlete anybody’s ever seen.”

While the possibility remains someone like G League guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama wing Brandon Miller could slip to No. 4, where Houston could select them, the Rockets are excited about Thompson.

“The Rockets are big believers in Amen Thompson’s talent for a reason, and the rest of it is largely just due diligence," DuBose added.

As for Thompson's fit in Houston, while he is not the traditional point guard many expected the Rockets to pursue next to 2021 top pick Jalen Green, he could develop into a more modern jumbo playmaker.

“(Thompson) matches where the NBA is headed," Gatlin explained. "He’s a 6-7 versatile guard, he can run the show, but he isn’t the traditional smaller guard in the backcourt. You have a lot of size and athleticism with (Thompson and Green).”

After two years at Overtime Elite, Thompson put together enough athletic feats to fill a highlight reel, but his jump shot is the main question about his game. Houston will need to develop it to get the most out of their presumed No. 4 pick.