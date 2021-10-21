x
College

Rice among six C-USA schools applying to join AAC

The American was in the market for new members after Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, The Conference USA logo is displayed on the field Rice Stadium before an NCAA football game in Houston. Six schools from Conference USA — UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic — have applied for membership with the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week, according to two people with knowledge of the process who spoke with The Associated Press, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON — Rice University is among six Conference USA schools who have applied to join the American Athletic Conference, according to the Associated Press.

Two people with knowledge of the process tell the AP that Rice, UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and Charlotte applied for membership and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week.

The American was in the market for new members after Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.

The comings and goings will leave the American with 14 members, likely for the 2023 football season.

