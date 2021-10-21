Rice among six C-USA schools applying to join AAC

The American was in the market for new members after Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.

HOUSTON — Rice University is among six Conference USA schools who have applied to join the American Athletic Conference, according to the Associated Press.

Two people with knowledge of the process tell the AP that Rice, UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and Charlotte applied for membership and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week.

