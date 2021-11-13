x
UH tops Temple for ninth straight win, secures spot in AAC championship game

Houston will likely take on No. 2 Cincinnati for the conference title.
Credit: AP
Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin, center, runs a fake punt for a first down as he is tackled by Temple safety Alex Odom, right, and linebacker Kwantel Raines, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA — Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Houston methodically dispatched Temple 37-8 to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game. 

The Cougars have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in a conference championship game since winning the American in 2015. 

They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games to make the Dec. 4 championship contest.

 The Bearcats host SMU next Saturday and are at East Carolina in two weeks.

