College Football

Texas snaps 6-game losing streak with 22-17 win over Kansas State

The losing streak had been the Horns' longest one since 1956.
Credit: AP
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) runs past Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas — Junior Roschon Johnson ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some uncommonly strong defense to beat Kansas State 22-17. 

Texas ended the regular season by snapping a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1956. 

Johnson, who arrived at Texas as a quarterback but quickly converted to running back, carried 31 times. He ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. 

Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, raised in the Austin suburb Round Rock, staged a good show for the family and friends who came to watch him, rushing for 143 yards and a TD.

 

