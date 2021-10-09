Aggies lead No. 1 Alabama, 31-24, in third quarter | Live now on KHOU 11

Texas A&M is looking for what would be a major upset against the Crimson Tide.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting the No. 1 team in the country, hoping to pull off the upset at Kyle Field.

Alabama is unbeaten this season. The Aggies have lost two straight conference games.

You can watch the game live now on KHOU 11.

Below are highlights from the game.

Texas A&M opened the scoring with a field goal, but Alabama answered with this Bryce Young to Roydell Williams touchdown.

Bryce Young and Roydell Williams didn't let @AlabamaFTBL trail for long. pic.twitter.com/2QQS6HRRc2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Texas A&M took the lead right back with this Zach Calzada to Jalen Wydermyer touchdown. This play made it 10-7 Texas A&M.

This is some response by Texas A&M. @AggieFootball regains the lead. pic.twitter.com/lkH9zn70V9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Texas A&M extended the lead with this Calzada pass to Ainias Smith. 17-10 Aggies.

TEXAS A&M CAME TO PLAY. pic.twitter.com/OnaIe0qmeU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Isaiah Spiller gave the Aggies a 24-10 lead with this run to paydirt.

Isaiah Spiller to the house!

Kyle Field is going crazy. pic.twitter.com/c7yyNUxf1e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

With Alabama's offense having trouble scoring, their special teams picked up the slack. This made it 24-17. Bama was within a touchdown.

BLOCK.



Just when Alabama needed a big play, the special teams delivered in a big way. pic.twitter.com/UdXlPc6jEi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

But on the ensuing kickoff, Devon Achane took it 96 yards to the house and A&M is back up by two touchdowns. 31-17 Aggies.

NOBODY IS GONNA CATCH DEVON ACHANE. pic.twitter.com/6Ku3Om3Hod — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

The lead was cut back to 7 after this Jameson Williams touchdown pass from Bryce Young.