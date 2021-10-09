Aggies lead No. 1 Alabama, 31-24, in third quarter | Live now on KHOU 11

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting the No. 1 team in the country, hoping to pull off the upset at Kyle Field.
Alabama is unbeaten this season. The Aggies have lost two straight conference games.
You can watch the game live now on KHOU 11.
Below are highlights from the game.
Texas A&M opened the scoring with a field goal, but Alabama answered with this Bryce Young to Roydell Williams touchdown.
Texas A&M took the lead right back with this Zach Calzada to Jalen Wydermyer touchdown. This play made it 10-7 Texas A&M.
Texas A&M extended the lead with this Calzada pass to Ainias Smith. 17-10 Aggies.
Isaiah Spiller gave the Aggies a 24-10 lead with this run to paydirt.
With Alabama's offense having trouble scoring, their special teams picked up the slack. This made it 24-17. Bama was within a touchdown.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Devon Achane took it 96 yards to the house and A&M is back up by two touchdowns. 31-17 Aggies.
The lead was cut back to 7 after this Jameson Williams touchdown pass from Bryce Young.