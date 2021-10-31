Houston jumps into AP Top 25 after thriller over SMU

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars handed SMU their first loss of the season on a Marcus Jones 100-yard kickoff return with under a minute left. That return and that win lifted the previously unranked Coogs into the top 25.
UH is now the No. 20 team in the country.
As for the game, Houston beat SMU 44-37, to improve to 7-1 on the season. It’s the Coogs’ seventh straight win after falling to Texas Tech to start the season.
More movement from the new Top 25: Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4. The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015. In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon was seventh. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.
Below is the full Top 25.
Georgia (63 first-place votes)
Cincinnati
Alabama
Oklahoma
Michigan State
Ohio State
Oregon
Notre Dame
Michigan
Wake Forest
Oklahoma State
Auburn
Texas A&M
Baylor
Ole Miss
UTSA
BYU
Kentucky
Iowa
Houston
Coastal Carolina
Penn State
SMU
Louisiana
Fresno State