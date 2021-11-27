x
College Football

Tune throws for 4 TDs, leads No. 19 Houston over UConn 45-17

It was Houston's 11th straight win.
Credit: AP
Houston running back Chandler Smith (8) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Cole McGowan (84) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as No. 19 Houston tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game with a 45-17 win over UConn.

Alton McCaskill had a 31-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the year for the Cougars, but left the game in the second quarter holding his right shoulder. He finished with 54 yards on the ground for Houston, which plays at No. 4 Cincinnati for the AAC title next Saturday.

UConn quarterback Steven Krajewski had a 34-yard touchdown pass to freshman Kevens Clercius before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.

