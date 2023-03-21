'Sense of community' | Sugar Land Space Cowboys unveil alternate identity - 'Dulces de Sugar Land'

From April 21 to April 23, the Space Cowboys said they will go by the name of Dulces de Sugar Land in honor of the city's Hispanic influence.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — You may have heard about the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, but what about the Dulces de Sugar Land? That's the new alternate identity the team announced on Tuesday.

From April 21 to April 23, the Space Cowboys said they will go by the name of Dulces de Sugar Land in honor of the city's Hispanic influence as a part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup.

“The Dulces de Sugar Land represent the sense of community and family entertainment that baseball became as an important facet of cultural life just minutes from Constellation Field,” Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm said.

Along with the new name comes a new logo - a watermelon candy with a flaming chamoy and chili powder cap. The Dulces' uniform will have a custom hat featuring the new logo and a white jersey with the team's name written in vibrant green and red.

The alternate team identity is a partnership with H-E-B.

During the "Dulces weekend," the team will host a variety of events, including an Astros Yordan Alvarez World Series replica ring giveaway on April 21, a Dulces de Sugar Land jersey giveaway on April 22 and a Space Cowboys Pedro León bobblehead giveaway on April 23.

According to the team, the giveaways are for the first 2,000 fans to enter the ballpark. Gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch.