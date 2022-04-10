Savannah Bananas to play 2 extra exhibition games at Constellation Field

The Bananas now plan to play three exhibition games at Constellation Field for their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Savannah Bananas are bringing even more of their exciting style of baseball to Constellation Field in March.

In October, the team announced they would be playing an exhibition game at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on March 17, but due to popular demand, two more games have been added to the schedule.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports when the Bananas announced the nationwide tour.

The Bananas now plan to play three exhibition games at Constellation Field for their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. There will be games on March 16, March 17 and March 18.

The Bananas will take on the Party Animals - a team put together to compete with the Bananas at a high level - during the three-game series at Constellation Field.

The team plays under a unique set of rules, known as the rules of "Banana Ball." Some of the rules include no walks allowed, no bunting, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.