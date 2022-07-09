Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at Minute Maid Park in front of sold-out crowds last week.

HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series.

Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers.

Sergio Bocanegra said he was there.

"Compared to baseball games that are more relaxed, this was a different type of vibe,” he said.

Harris County Sports Authority landlords the park. CEO Janis Burke said the Astros organization independently books concerts and other events at the ballpark.

"I did hear some news about the grass being beat up and I did get a couple calls about that,” Burke said.

The outfield conditions at Minute Maid Park are not great after a Bad Bunny concert was held there pic.twitter.com/vEYtP7T2Iw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 6, 2022

She says the Harris County Sports Authority is responsible for the park's upkeep.

"[We] spoke to them and was assured that by post-season, the grass will be replaced, and they are working to fix that grass," Burke said.

The Astros say turf repairs were already in the works prior to the concert series.

The team also addressed structural concerns seen in a viral video at the concert.

"Look to my right and was like, 'Is that section moving like up and down?'” said Bocanegra.

The team says the bleachers are designed to move during certain events and what was described is the structure functioning as designed.

Officials say ground keepers are working overtime to ensure Minute Maid is in top-tier shape.

"The grass is always an issue whenever you have any type of event,” said Burke.