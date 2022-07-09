What to watch for when the Texans take on Indy Sunday at NRG Stadium

The Texans are underdogs at home to start a season they hope will be an improvement on two straight four-win campaigns.

HOUSTON — Will the Houston Texans be a much-improved team in 2022 under a new head coach in Lovie Smith?

The Texans will get their first chance to answer that question on Sunday against Indianapolis in the season opener at NRG Stadium (Noon, KHOU-TV).

Indianapolis is favored by 7.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was the star of Houston’s preseason camp and should improve the league’s worst rushing attack in 2021. The Texans, by adding veterans Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Rasheem Green, as well as rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, believe they’ve boosted a defense with finished second-to-last in the National Football League.

Quarterback Matt Ryan will make his Colts debut and the NFL’s defending rushing champ Jonathan Taylor will see his first action as he sat out the preseason. Indianapolis has announced star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is out with a back injury.

The Colts beat the Texans 31-0 in their last meeting on December 5, 2021, in Houston.

Some information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Heading out to NRG Stadium?

The Texans announced they are lowering prices on the most ordered items by fans ahead of the 2022 season.

"In a world of increasing costs, we chose to decrease the price of select items on gameday," President Greg Grissom said.

He also added that the price changes come after conversations with fans, and insight into the four most-ordered items inside NRG Stadium.

Hot dogs saw the biggest price change, down near 32% to $3.75 each. Next up was the chicken tender basket, which usually cost more than $10, down to $7.75.

If you need something to wash the food down with, the price of 20-ounce sodas was slashed by nearly 22%, matching the price of hot dogs. Finally, for the adults, the price of bottled domestic beer was cut by 8.5%, down to $7.95 each.

The deals don't end there. The team will continue to offer $2 bottled water and $2.50 domestic beers outside of the stadium.

Cutting prices on concessions isn't a new trend. After the Atlanta Falcons began the trend in 2017 after opening the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium offered $2 sodas and $5 cheeseburgers during Falcons and Atlanta United FC games, which led to a 50% increase in spending.