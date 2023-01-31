Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event

The event will feature four seven-player teams competing in a three-game mini-tournament.

HOUSTON — The NBA on Friday announced the rosters for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event that will be held during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Three players from the Houston Rockets were called up for the event, including guard Jalen Green, center Alperen Sengun and forward Jabari Smith Jr. According to the team, the Rockets are the only team to have three representatives at the event.

Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2022. According to the team, he's averaged 21.7 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game and 5.9 free throw attempts so far this season.

Sengun, who was drafted 16th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, has averaged 15.5 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game so far this season, according to the team.

Smith, the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was just 19 throughout his rookie season. He's averaged 11.9 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 1 block per game and 1.6 three-pointers made while starting in every game this season so far, according to the team.

Of the 28 players, 11 are first-year NBA players, 10 are second-year NBA players and seven are from the NBA G League. The 21 NBA players will be drafted between three teams and the NBA G League players will make up their own team.