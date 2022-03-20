Game Day! UH takes on Illinois with the winner advancing to Sweet 16 (Live on KHOU 11 at 11 a.m.)

Houston takes on Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament today.

PITTSBURGH — It's game day for the Houston Cougars and Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

It's a game you can watch live on KHOU 11, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m., with tipoff of 11:10 a.m.

The fifth-seeded Houston beat UAB in the first round to advance to this point. Fifth-seeded Illinois survived a scare from Chattanooga.

Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite.

Below is a rundown of the matchup

The Associated Press

The Fighting Illini are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars' record in AAC play is 15-3. Houston is fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Carlton averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Kyler Edwards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.