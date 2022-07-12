Texas Southern University to host HBCU All-Star Game during Final Four weekend

The All-Star Game is an opportunity for players who are often overlooked to be noticed by professional scouts.

HOUSTON — The HBCU All-Star Game is coming to Houston!

The historic game at Texas Southern University will be the first time ever that it will have been played on an HBCU campus.

Adding to the excitement surrounding this game, it'll be held during the Final Four weekend, one of the biggest weekends for men's college basketball.

The first-ever HBCU All-Star Game was held earlier this year in New Orleans. Fast forward to April 2023, the game is coming to Houston.

"We get an opportunity to make history. There has never been an HBCU All-Star Game during Final Four weekend on an HBCU campus," said HBCU All-Stars, LLC CEO Travis L. Williams.

Some of the best HBCU hoops players from around the country will be competing at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena.

TSU's Intercollegiate Athletics Vice President Kevin Granger said he's witnessing what he calls a full-circle moment.

"We're so excited for this generation of student-athletes who getting that opportunity that platform to display their skills," Granger said.

The All-Star Game is an opportunity for players who are often overlooked to be noticed by professional scouts while simultaneously highlighting the HBCU culture and legacy.

"I just want to make sure all the fan base comes out and support the event," Granger said. "We can have these opportunities, but if we don’t get the support then it goes for not."

Organizers say the event will be much more than just a basketball game. There be several events celebrating Black culture, Black excellence and history.