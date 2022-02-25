Deion Sanders making an impact as Jackson State University head coach

Ever since he's taken over, Deion Sanders has not only made the team better but changed the way people look at HBCU sports.

HOUSTON — You may know him as a two-time Super Bowl champion, but Deion Sanders is taking on a different role these days.

Sanders is the head football coach at Jackson State University, an HBCU, and ever since he's taken over, he's not only made the team better but changed the way people look at HBCU sports.

The school said its athletic department has brought in $185 million in advertising and exposure since Sanders was named head coach. His impact is felt beyond Jackson State University though, as more high school athletes and high profile coaches choose to go to HBCUs.

Last season, former Oilers-Titans running back Eddie George became the head coach at Tennessee State in Nashville. His offensive coordinator was former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who just took over the Grambling State program.

"To be able to put Grambling State University back where it was, because at one time, it was the King Kong of the HBCUs," said Jackson. "Jackson State has claimed their spot, Deion has done a tremendous job, but someone has to knock him off, right?"

Former Houston Oilers All-Pro strong safety Bubba McDowell was recently named head coach at Prairie View A&M University and he realizes how Sanders has raised the national profile of the SWAC.

"I think he's doing a fantastic job over there," said McDowell. "We've just got to take the model of what he's done over there, you know, follow it."

SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland knows how difficult it can be to fight for the entertainment dollars and fans, so he believes having Deion Sanders on board has helped everyone in the SWAC.

"Our numbers are up, our crowds are up, a great brand of ball, we're getting people drafted," said McClelland. "There's no greater conference to be a part of."