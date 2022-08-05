Meet Houston's nationally top ranked amateur boxing twins

Danny and Steven Grandy are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in their divisions, and just so happen to call Houston home.

HOUSTON — Inside 4 Corners Boxing Gym there's a one-two punch that will leave you seeing double.

"We've been in the gym since we were two just watching people fight and train," said Steven Grandy.

"That's just something we just wanted to do," said Danny Grandy.

Danny and Steven Grandy are twins. They started landing punches at a young age, which eventually landed them on Steve Harvey's 'Little Big Shots.'

They were finishing each other's sentences then and they still do it now.

"Our ultimate goal is to probably turn pro," said the Grandy twins simultaneously.

And they are well on their way.

The twins, at two different weights, qualified for the USA Boxing National Championships in December. They're ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in their divisions.

"You have to stay in the gym 24/7," said Steven. "You have to work hard in the gym 24/7. You have to have a great mind set in the gym 24/7."

"If you're not coming in here to put in work, you might as well not come," said Danny.

The voice imprinted in their heads is their dad, who is also their coach.

"It's harder because if you mess up in the gym you mess up at home too. Mess up at home you mess up at the gym," said Steven.

"Your father knows you better than anybody else," said Danny.