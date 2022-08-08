Houston Cougars ranked 25th in preseason coaches poll

Houston is ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the first time since 2016.

HOUSTON — Fresh off a 12-win season in 2021, the Houston Cougar football team is looking for even bigger things in 2022.

The Cougars were ranked 25th in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll released on Monday.

Other Texas teams making it into the top-25 are Texas A&M (7th), Baylor (10th) and Texas (18th).

Alabama grabbed the top spot with Ohio State coming in second, and defending champion Georgia, coming in third.

UH started training camp last week.

Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars open their season on Sept. 3 against UTSA in San Antonio. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.

It's also the first time Houston is ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2016. The Cougars finished that season 9-4 under Tom Herman before he left for Texas and was replaced by Major Applewhite.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.