Clear Lake wrestler is 46-0 and now competing for the ultimate Texas prize: UIL State Championship

HOUSTON — In a room of wrestlers at Houston's Clear Lake High School, senior Caleb Mata is hard to miss.

First, it's the hair.

"It was purple," he said. "But now it's blonde-ish. I'm gonna re-dye it purple again this week."

What also stands out to people who know wrestling is Caleb's record: 46-0. He is one of those rare wrestlers heading to State undefeated.

What does it mean to him?

"A lot of hard work pays off," said Mata.

The coaching staff here – no surprise – says Caleb, who wrestles at 152 pounds, is in a class all by himself.

Unbeaten, however, doesn't mean perfect.

"He's definitely made some mistakes in his matches, and he's gotten better from it," added coach Chris Hart, who's in his fourth season guiding the program within Clear Creek ISD. "He's a special kid."

"He's dialed in?" asked KHOU 11 News' Jason Bristol.

"Yeah, he's always dialed in," answered Hart.

As for his hair, Caleb will dye it purple; the favorite color of a former teammate, Elijah "Eli" Beaty, who died a couple of years ago in an accident, Hart said.

Mata was a second-place finisher at State as a junior. He's more determined now than ever. As it turns out, no male wrestler at the UIL State Championships will have as many wins as Caleb without a loss, according to research conducted by KHOU 11 News. The tournament runs February 18-19 at the Berry Center in Cypress.

"How would you describe your style of wrestling?" said Bristol.

"Methodical," Mata responded. "Very patient."

"I'll engage my offense and work off your mistakes."