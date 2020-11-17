Nate Hinton's dad is the senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Many NBA Draft prospects work out in large cities, far from home, in state-of-the-art facilities.

But Gastonia's Nate Hinton is home, working out at a very unlikely location.

His father's church.

"That's where I first started rec league basketball, on that court," said Hinton. "Since I was three."

Dr. Benjamin Hinton, Nate's father, is the senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Gastonia.

But in order for Nate to get ready for pro basketball, the church's court did need to undergo a very important renovation.

"They had carpet in the gym when I grew up," Hinton said. "But this year they changed it to the hardwood floor so it kind of worked in my favor."

Hinton is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who started all 31 games for the University of Houston Cougars in 2019-20 as a sophomore.

He averaged 10.6 points per game, shot 41 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from three this season, while averaging 8.7 rebounds.

Hinton also snagged a team-high 43 steals, and projects to be selected in the second round of Wednesday's NBA Draft.