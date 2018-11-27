CHAPEL HILL, NC (WFMY) - Mack Brown will be introduced as UNC football coach Tuesday, according to an official release from the school.

Mack. Is. Back.



Please join us in welcoming Mack Brown back to Chapel Hill as the head coach of Carolina football!#MackIsBack #GoHeels https://t.co/klWapNN3ul pic.twitter.com/F2wstxfke3 — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) November 27, 2018

Brown will be part of a press conference at noon in Chapel Hill. WFMY News 2 will carry the press conference live on its Facebook page and website.

Brown, 67, coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and compiled a 69-46-1 record, winning ACC Coach of the Year in 1996. The Tar Heels finished in the top 10 in national polls in 1996 and 1997. Brown needs just four wins to break Dick Crum's UNC record for career coaching victories.

PHOTOS | A Look Back at Mack Brown's First Stint at UNC Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach.

RELATED | Return of the Mack: Report Says Brown Returning to UNC as Head Football Coach

“Sally and I love North Carolina, we love this University and we are thrilled to be back,’’ Brown said. “The best part of coaching is the players – building relationships, building confidence, and ultimately seeing them build success on and off the field. We can’t to wait to meet our current student-athletes and reconnect with friends, alumni and fellow Tar Heel coaches. We thank UNC’s Board of Trustees, Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham for supporting our return to the Carolina family.”

Brown will be inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame in December.

“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” says Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill.”

Brown led Texas to a national championship in 2005 during a 15-year stay in Austin.

Brown was most recently a college football analyst for ESPN for five years. His first coaching stint came at a one-year stop at Appalachian State in 1983.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY