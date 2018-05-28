HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors meet tonight to determine which team will play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA championship.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points Saturday night before rallying in the second half for a 115-to-86 victory.
Follow along with all of the big updates leading up to and during Game 7 here:
2nd quarter
5:54 left: Durant for three, 33-44 Rockets
6:08 left: Clint Capela makes layup, 33-44 Rockets
7:36 left: Thompson makes a three point jumper, 26-36
7:54 left: Clint Capela makes an alley oop dunk shot making the score 23-36
8:39 p.m. Clint Capela makes alley oop dunk shot! YAAYYY BABY! 23-34 Rockets
9:02 left: PJ Tucket makes 1-foot dunk 23-32 Rockets
9:55 left: Klay Thompson makes layup 23-30 Rockets
10:13 left: Eric Gordon makes driving layup making the score 21-30 Rockets
10:36 left: Gordon makes driving layup 21-28 Rockets
11:12 PJ Tucker makes 6-foot shot, score 21-26
11:30 left: Klay Thompson makes driving layup. 21-24 Rockets lead
1st quarter
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said it best!
End of first quarter Rockets lead 24-19.
1:19 Kevon Looney makes dunk (Steph Curry assists) 19-24 Rockets
1:30 left: Harden steps to the free throw line. He makes 2 of 2 shots. 17-24 Rockets
2:16 left: Durant makes both of his free throw shots. 17-22 Rockets
2:22 left: Harden nails a two point shot. 16-22 Rockets
3:37 Draymond Green makes a nice layup. 16-18 Rockets
CLUTCH CITY IN THE HOUSE!
4:05 left: Durant makes a three point show. 14-18 Rockets.
4:27 left: PJ Tucker makes three point jumper. Score 11-18, Rockets lead.
4:38 left: Shaun Livingston makes jumper making the score 11-15, Rockets lead
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo advises Houstonians celebrate responsibly.
Hey Deshaun Watson! We see you.
7:05 Clint Capela makes 1-foot dunk making the score 9-15 Rockets.
7:33 Eric Gordon makes 29-foot three poin jumper (James Harden assist) 9-13 Rockets lead
8:21 James Harden makes 25-foot three point jumper making the score 9-10 Rockets lead
8:46 left: Steph Cutty makes 26-foot three point jumper making the score 9-7 Warriors lead
10:07 left: Klay Thompson makes layup shot. Game tied 4-4
11:06 left: Rockets lead 0-4. Gordon and Harden nail 4 free throw shots.
8:00 p.m. IT'S GAMETIME
Rockets legend Mario Elie nails the first shot of the Rockets game.
7:40 p.m. JJ Watt is ready for the game! Are you?
7:30 p.m. James Harden is getting ready.
Chris Paul is out but that does not stop the party. Paul Wall and Slim Thug performed outside the Toyota Center for Rockets fan during the Liftoff Party.
Fans react to the sad news about Chris Paul not playing in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
6:20 p.m. Sad news. Mike D'Antoni confirms CP3 is out for Game 7 due to a hamstring injury.
The Rockets haven’t been in the finals since they won in 1995. That’s 23 years versus a team who was there only a year ago.
6:15 p.m. The party is getting started at the Toyota Center.
Houston's sports team support each other. We are one!
5:30 p.m. The Rockets are in the building!
Worried about parking near the Toyota Center? Consider taking an Uber.
Everyone attending Game 7 will receive some Rockets swag.
Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta has a message for everyone attending the Rocket's game tonight.
5:00 p.m. We are three hours away from tip-off and fans are already hype.
Chris Paul, who injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday is unlikely to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
We hope this stands true Ron!
KHOU 11 Reporter Marcelino Benito is at the Toyota Center covering the Rockets game and he ran across a dunk tank that benefits the Santa Fe community.
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has faith in the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors shoot around in the Toyota Center before the big game.
Monday's game takes place in Houston at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are asking fans to come early and BE LOUD!
