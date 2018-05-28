HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors meet tonight to determine which team will play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA championship.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points Saturday night before rallying in the second half for a 115-to-86 victory.

Photos: Warriors force Game 7 with win over Rockets May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 18 May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 18

Follow along with all of the big updates leading up to and during Game 7 here:

2nd quarter

5:54 left: Durant for three, 33-44 Rockets

6:08 left: Clint Capela makes layup, 33-44 Rockets

7:36 left: Thompson makes a three point jumper, 26-36

7:54 left: Clint Capela makes an alley oop dunk shot making the score 23-36

8:39 p.m. Clint Capela makes alley oop dunk shot! YAAYYY BABY! 23-34 Rockets

9:02 left: PJ Tucket makes 1-foot dunk 23-32 Rockets

9:55 left: Klay Thompson makes layup 23-30 Rockets

10:13 left: Eric Gordon makes driving layup making the score 21-30 Rockets

10:36 left: Gordon makes driving layup 21-28 Rockets

11:12 PJ Tucker makes 6-foot shot, score 21-26

11:30 left: Klay Thompson makes driving layup. 21-24 Rockets lead

1st quarter

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said it best!

End of first quarter Rockets lead 24-19.

1:19 Kevon Looney makes dunk (Steph Curry assists) 19-24 Rockets

1:30 left: Harden steps to the free throw line. He makes 2 of 2 shots. 17-24 Rockets

2:16 left: Durant makes both of his free throw shots. 17-22 Rockets

2:22 left: Harden nails a two point shot. 16-22 Rockets

3:37 Draymond Green makes a nice layup. 16-18 Rockets

CLUTCH CITY IN THE HOUSE!

4:05 left: Durant makes a three point show. 14-18 Rockets.

4:27 left: PJ Tucker makes three point jumper. Score 11-18, Rockets lead.

4:38 left: Shaun Livingston makes jumper making the score 11-15, Rockets lead

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo advises Houstonians celebrate responsibly.

Let’s go @HoustonRockets! @houstonpolice is out and about ensuring we all celebrate tonight’s game responsibly. Let’s channel our welcoming, can-do Houston spirit!! #RunAsOne 🚀🚀🚀 #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 29, 2018

Hey Deshaun Watson! We see you.

7:05 Clint Capela makes 1-foot dunk making the score 9-15 Rockets.

7:33 Eric Gordon makes 29-foot three poin jumper (James Harden assist) 9-13 Rockets lead

8:21 James Harden makes 25-foot three point jumper making the score 9-10 Rockets lead

8:46 left: Steph Cutty makes 26-foot three point jumper making the score 9-7 Warriors lead

10:07 left: Klay Thompson makes layup shot. Game tied 4-4

11:06 left: Rockets lead 0-4. Gordon and Harden nail 4 free throw shots.

8:00 p.m. IT'S GAMETIME

Rockets legend Mario Elie nails the first shot of the Rockets game.

#Rockets legend @marioelie1 with the "Kiss of Death" First Shot...and of course, he knocks it down. "It brought back a lot of memories" pic.twitter.com/KhcNqdw3AB — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 29, 2018

7:40 p.m. JJ Watt is ready for the game! Are you?

Run As One!!!!

🚀🚀🚀🚀 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 29, 2018

7:30 p.m. James Harden is getting ready.

Chris Paul is out but that does not stop the party. Paul Wall and Slim Thug performed outside the Toyota Center for Rockets fan during the Liftoff Party.

Rapper @slimthugga brings the house down at Toyota Center. #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/ndobimERue — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 29, 2018

Photo Credit: Christine DiStadio

Christine DiStadio

Photo Credit: Christine DiStadio

Photo Credit: Christine DiStadio

Fans react to the sad news about Chris Paul not playing in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Flying down to Houston now to do a hamstring transplant with Chris Paul. — Zach Lee (@itsmezachlee) May 28, 2018

James Harden called himself the MVP for this year.



Well tonight is your night to prove it. No Chris Paul in a critical Game 7, so if you actually think you're the MVP, prove it to us. — 2018 NBA Champions. (@LeKingJames23) May 28, 2018

Chris Paul can have my hamstring. I need the man to play tonight. — alex tongol (@AT_idgt) May 28, 2018

When “Breaking” showed on my phone and it’s said no @CP3 tonight🤦🏽‍♂️ @JHarden13 gotta step up big tonight pic.twitter.com/LXZqekZw8K — SwaggyMar®™ (@youngsav_o) May 28, 2018

Rockets with no Chris Paul... Lord give us the strength 🙌🏾 #RedNation — K (@Kevooos_) May 28, 2018

6:20 p.m. Sad news. Mike D'Antoni confirms CP3 is out for Game 7 due to a hamstring injury.

Official from Mike D'Antoni: @CP3 will not play tonight. pic.twitter.com/pEg5bTJiJW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2018

MDA says CP3 couldn't push off the leg, just couldn't go although he tried his best to play in Game 7 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 28, 2018

The Rockets haven’t been in the finals since they won in 1995. That’s 23 years versus a team who was there only a year ago.

6:15 p.m. The party is getting started at the Toyota Center.

Houston's sports team support each other. We are one!

5:30 p.m. The Rockets are in the building!

🔜 Game 7, Our House 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SVOsVeRHJu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2018

#KHOU11 @JHarden13 and PJ Tucker arrive for Game 7. Both will have to come up big tonight for the #Rockets to win. pic.twitter.com/o14VZb1soN — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) May 28, 2018

#KHOU11 #Rockets guard Eric Gordon is in the house .....prior to Game 7 pic.twitter.com/mreEQ9dFEs — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) May 28, 2018

Worried about parking near the Toyota Center? Consider taking an Uber.

If you're coming out to @ToyotaCenter tonight, we want you to be excited and focused on the game, not worrying about how to get there. With 24/7 availability & a designated pickup & drop-off location (Clay St. in front of the Main Entrance), @Uber is the easiest way to the arena! pic.twitter.com/iK2SgJWGIi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2018

Everyone attending Game 7 will receive some Rockets swag.

All fans attending Game 7 tonight will receive this #Rockets Run As One Playoff Tee. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/W6CN3CrSzx — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2018

Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta has a message for everyone attending the Rocket's game tonight.

From owner @TilmanJFertitta:



It's go time! If you're coming to the game, please GET HERE EARLY! Need that energy to ride to the Finals! Don't forget that critical 3rd qtr, be back in your seats by start of 2nd half! We need our fans every second! We can’t do it without YOU! pic.twitter.com/A9dkhawm31 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2018

5:00 p.m. We are three hours away from tip-off and fans are already hype.

Rockets Nation for the night 😂‼️🚀 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) May 28, 2018

Speak it into existence.. THE HOUSTON ROCKETS WILL WIN GAME 7!! LETSS GOOOO🚀🚀 #ClutchCity — 𝒿𝓇𝑜𝒹 (@__JRODD) May 28, 2018

3 years ago today we had the biggest upset against the warriors .... but today 3 years later we are going to make history tonight!!!!!!! #RunAsOne 🚀🚀🚀🚀 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PuumQoSnbY — alexis (@alexishoranxx) May 28, 2018

Houston Rockets 🚀 we stand with you tonight. Don’t give them a chance koraa, Dismantle the team for me😂. #RunAsOne — Baller Salim (@BallerSalim) May 28, 2018

The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. The Rockets will get a win. — #RunAsOne (@Jacob_Berger22) May 28, 2018

I’m behind my Rockets🚀🤟🏾 let’s get the W tn — ❌PJ Byrd❌ (@pj_byrd) May 28, 2018

Rockets winning today, i’m speaking it into existence — fineapple (@prettyfitdej) May 28, 2018

Chris Paul, who injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday is unlikely to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

We hope this stands true Ron!

KHOU 11 Reporter Marcelino Benito is at the Toyota Center covering the Rockets game and he ran across a dunk tank that benefits the Santa Fe community.

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has faith in the Houston Rockets.

I remember a couple Game 7s that made Houston proud. Stay strong @HoustonRockets 🚀. Go get it. — AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) May 27, 2018

The Warriors shoot around in the Toyota Center before the big game.

Closer look at today’s shootaround as the Dubs get ready for a decisive Game 7 tonight in Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZS2kKl8dw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 28, 2018

Monday's game takes place in Houston at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are asking fans to come early and BE LOUD!

