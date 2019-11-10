DALLAS, Texas —

1ST Q:

TEXAS 0, OKLAHOMA 7

OKLAHOMA (Own 5):

Jalen Hurts ran up the middle for a gain of three yards. Kennedy Brooks rushed around the left end for a gain of 14 yards and a first down.

TEXAS (Own 7):

Keaontay Ingram took his first carry of the game around the right end for two yards. Sam Ehlinger completed his first pass of this drive on a slant to Devin Duvernay for a first down. Ehlinger's check down pass intended for Ingram fell incomplete. Ehlinger kept the ball on an option play to the left for a gain of six yards. On third and four, Ehlinger converted the first down on a six-yard pass to Brennan Eagles. For the first time in weeks, Ehlinger connected with senior wide receiver Collin Johnson. The pass picked up 22 yards to cross midfield.

Ehlinger completed a screen pass to the left to Duvernay for a gain of one yard. Roschon Johnson took a zone read up the middle for a gain of three yards. On third and six, Ehlinger was stopped in the backfield for a loss of two yards. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma five-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 44):

Jalen Hurts completed the first pass of this drive to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 17 yards. Hurts threw a swing pass to Kennedy Brooks for a loss of one yard. Hurts completed a pass to the right sideline to Charleston Rambo for a gain of six yards. The referees went to the booth to review the catch call. The call on the field of a catch was confirmed. On third and five, Hurts scrambled to his left and picked up 21 yards for a first down. The play went to further review to see if Hurts fumbled the ball on the play.

After review, the call on the field was reversed to a fumble and recovery by the Texas defense. UT takes over at its own seven-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 32):

Sam Ehlinger threw his first pass to the right on a screen to Devin Duvernay, which was stopped for a two-yard loss. A screen to Duvernay in the other direction on the next play was stopped for no gain. On third and 12, Ehlinger was sacked by the Sooners defense. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 44-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 34):

Kennedy Brooks started the first drive with a big gain of 23 yards on the first play to cross midfield. Brooks got his second carry and picked up three yards. Oklahoma backed up five yards on second down with a false start penalty. Jalen Hurts picked up six yards on his first rush of the game. On third and six, Hurts converted the first down with a scramble to his left. Hurts called his own number on a jet sweep read play and was stopped for no gain. Hurts' first pass was complete to Nick Basquine for a gain of 16 yards. Hurts took a shot in the back of the end zone, which fell incomplete. Hurts ran around the right end on a quarterback-designed run, which was stopped for a short gain of one yard. On third and nine, Hurts completed a screen pass to the left side to CeeDee Lamb, who was stopped short at the one-yard line. On fourth and goal from the one, Oklahoma went for it and Hurts threw a one-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

PREGAME:

All eyes of Texas are upon you, Longhorns and Sooners.

It's the game every Longhorns and Sooners fan has circled on their calendars: the Red River Showdown. At 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma will meet for the 115th time. Texas leads the series all-time 62-47-5, but Oklahoma has dominated the series since 2000. The Sooners have won 12 of the last 19 meetings with the Longhorns.

Saturday's game is poised to be a nail-biter, as the last five of six games have been decided by one possession.

One of the main story lines will be the performances by each team's respective quarterback and its impact on the Heisman race. Oklahoma ranks second in the nation, scoring 53.4 points per game. Texas comes in eleventh in that same respective stat, boasting 41.8 points per game.

ESPN lists OU quarterback Jalen Hurts as the odds-on favorite to hoist the Heisman trophy at this point in the season, and Sam Ehlinger is among the others who have receiver votes in the race.

RELATED: Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Texas, Oklahoma share Red River Showdown hype videos that'll give you chills

Forecast: Red River Showdown

The atmosphere and talk surrounding the game all week has not disappointed. Each team has been sharing numerous videos on social media to hype up the game.

The hype has not phased Hurts though.

"Just taking the right approach to every game," Hurts said. "Treat them all the same and prepare. You have to eliminate all external factors, go out there and execute and do our jobs ... You know, look ... I've experienced some things. I've seen a lot and I appreciate every opportunity I have to play this game. I don't take it for granted. Just got to prepare."

And for the first time in weeks, Ehlinger will likely have his senior wide receiver Collin Johnson back, who head coach Tom Herman said on Monday should play.

"Collin Johnson practiced full yesterday. So, barring any setbacks, we plan on playing him," Herman said in Monday's press conference. “He was not feeling right in the LSU game and probably our best guess … the stretched out catch against Louisiana Tech probably started something. We thought it was going to be really minor and then for Oklahoma State there was a setback Sunday. We knew we had the off week to let it heal.”

Having Johnson back is crucial for the Longhorns offense. In 2018, Johnson lit up the Sooners for 14 catches, 258 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Saturday's kickoff will be a chilly one, too. KVUE's Albert Ramon forecasts temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff and will climb to low-60s by the end of the game.

And if the game weren't already interesting enough on its own, there is a record that could be potentially broken on Saturday, as well. Should he see the field, senior wide receiver John Burt would become the first Texas player in program history to play the Sooners six times, according to UT Athletics.

Burt played Oklahoma three times from 2015-2017. Last season, Texas played Oklahoma twice for only the third time in program history (1901 and 1903 were the other seasons). So, that makes five. In 2018, the NCAA changed its redshirting rules to state that any player can play up to four games in a season and still redshirt. So, that's exactly what Burt did. Burt's two games against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and Big 12 Championship game were two of only four games he played all year – so he redshirted that season.

Several players in UT's history have played OU five times. According to Texas Athletics, there aren’t records to confirm participation in all six games, but the only Longhorn that would have likely played against the Sooners six times is Rembert Watson from 1901-04.

The jawing and trash talk started well before kickoff. The teams met in a big scrum at midfield and referee Mike Defee issued every player for both teams an unsportsmanlike penalty. This means if any player gets another unsportsmanlike penalty during the game, that's their second one for the day, meaning they'll be automatically ejected from the game.

