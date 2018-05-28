HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors meet tonight to determine which team will play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA championship.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points Saturday night before rallying in the second half for a 115-to-86 victory.
Follow along with all of the big updates leading up to and during Game 7 here:
Fans react to the sad news about Chris Paul not playing in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
6:20 p.m. Sad news. Mike D'Antoni confirms CP3 is out for Game 7 due to a hamstring injury.
The Rockets haven’t been in the finals since they won in 1995. That’s 23 years versus a team who was there only a year ago.
6:15 p.m. The party is getting started at the Toyota Center.
Houston's sports team support each other. We are one!
5:30 p.m. The Rockets are in the building!
Worried about parking near the Toyota Center? Consider taking an Uber.
Everyone attending Game 7 will receive some Rockets swag.
Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta has a message for everyone attending the Rocket's game tonight.
5:00 p.m. We are three hours away from tip-off and fans are already hype.
Chris Paul, who injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday is unlikely to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
We hope this stands true Ron!
KHOU 11 Reporter Marcelino Benito is at the Toyota Center covering the Rockets game and he ran across a dunk tank that benefits the Santa Fe community.
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has faith in the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors shoot around in the Toyota Center before the big game.
Monday's game takes place in Houston at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are asking fans to come early and BE LOUD!
