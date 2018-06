KINGWOOD, Texas - The Kingwood Park baseball team got a huge send-off Wednesday.

The Panthers left for their first-ever state tournament with fellow students, teachers and family members cheering them on. Kingwood Park meets V.R. Eaton of Fort Worth on Thursday.

#KHOU11 @KPHS_Baseball Kingwood Park HS baseball team gets a big sendoff before heading to State Tournament in Round Rock! pic.twitter.com/rtyrxr5MXG — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) June 6, 2018

Many of the players' homes flooded after Hurricane Harvey and the Panthers also felt more heartache as they faced Santa Fe in a playoff game following the Santa Fe school shooting.

Playing for Park Nation and all of Kingwood!! Thanks for all the support this morning!! What a great sendoff! We love y’all!! https://t.co/TwxVlDjsZC — PARK Baseball (@KPARKBaseball1) June 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU