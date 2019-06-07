Free-agent forward and former San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard will be signing a $142 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the news in a tweet just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski reported that, “Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices.”

Leonard and George reportedly met in Los Angeles earlier this week. Sources with the league say that it's unlikely Leonard would have gone to the Clippers without the Paul George trade.

In yet another tweet, Wojnarowski reported that free agent guard and Former San Antonio Spur Danny Green would be signing a two-year, $30M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.