Katy wrestler goes viral for moment of sportsmanship

R.J. Trotter might be the best wrestler in the state, but it's his compassion that's making headlines.

KATY, Texas — One of the best high school wrestlers in Texas will be competing in nationals this weekend, but something he did after his last match that's getting attention on social media.

R.J. Trotter is a state wrestling champion from Katy. He wrestles at 285 pounds but the junior is in a class of his own when it comes to his character.

"You've got to be a good role model for the other people watching," Trotter said.

Trotter is big, but it was a small gesture after he won a state wrestling championship that left his father speechless.

"I'm just so proud I don't know what to say," Rodney Trotter said. "You know, I got that chill down my back."

Instead of pounding his chest in celebration after winning his match, he helped his injured opponent off the mat.

"His mom came up to me actually crying telling me she really appreciated me doing what I did. Because a lot of other people would probably get their hand raised and celebrate and go about their day. But with me, I made sure he was OK," RJ Trotter said.

At his weight in 6-A, RJ Trotter is the best wrestler in the state of Texas.

"I was super excited, but I kind of had feelings for the guy because he is a senior. That's his senior year and it's just gone and that's why I didn't really show any emotion. I just showed plainness and sportsmanship," RJ said.

RJ's star-studded sportsmanship left his fans fighting back tears. Now, he's competing on the national stage.