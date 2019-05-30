Protective netting at ballparks is once again under scrutiny after a young girl was hit by a foul ball at a Wednesday night game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

The 4-year-old took a line drive during the fourth inning, causing the entire stadium to fall silent.

Moments after Chicago Cubs batter Albert Almora Jr. ripped a line drive into the stands, he knew exactly what happened, CBS NEWS reports.

"As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," Almora said in a post-game interview.

A shaken Almora fell to his knees and began crying when he realized what had happened. His teammate and manager came over to console him.

RELATED: Young girl hit by foul ball at Astros-Cubs game

"Just praying. I'm speechless. I'm at loss of words. Being a father, two boys," Almora said.

After several minutes, Almora went back up to the plate.

"I had to try to keep my composure during that at bat, but when that half inning was over, I just couldn't hold it anymore," Almora said.

Almora went over to the stands to check on the girl, and broke down again, crying in the arms of a security guard. He said when the child feels well enough, he wants to reach out to her.

"God willing, I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now. That's all I really could control," Almora said.

While the exit velocity of the swing was not made public, Statcast reported that it traveled 160 feet in 1.2 seconds – meaning it was going at least 90 mph.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Dirty deeds: An alleged real estate scam from beyond the grave

Video: Fake DEA agents caught on camera outside home in Pearland

Quanell X on Maleah Davis’ mom: 'She knows what happened'