Judge denies Needville Little League's request after team was disqualified for a positive COVID test

NEEDVILLE, Texas — A Needville Little League team struck out with a judge to be included in the Little League World Series after being disqualified for a positive COVID test.

Lycoming County Judge Eric Linhardt denied to issue a preliminary injunction which would have allowed the Needville Little League team and a team from Tulsa to be included in the series in Williamsport, Pa.

Editor's note: The video above is from the initial report of when Needville Little League was disqualified for a positive COVID test.

The court “disagrees” that awarding teams would be a “fair alternative,” which is what the Needville team requested.

While the court agreed there were issues with the Little League's COVID testing procedures, as a "practical matter, the regional...has already been played. It is simply not possible to replay (it)."

— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 17, 2021

Needville Little League posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Unfortunately the court found that although Little League International acted arbitrarily, there was not enough time and staff to add two teams to the tournament. Even though we believe that to be untrue that is what the judge ordered. Therefore we will not get to compete this year in the LLWS. Thank you for all your prayers and positive comments and support. We will regroup and hit them harder!!!”

— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 17, 2021

The Needville team’s run was cut short following a positive COVID test earlier this month.

"It was very devastating because we did so much work," said Lincoln Wyatt, a catcher on Needville Little League.

Needville Little League was two wins away from a Little League World Series berth when they were disqualified.

"We were on cloud nine. We were ready to rock and roll. We're ready for a game," Wyatt said. "We're about to go to practice, and then this hits us, and it's just devastating, because all of our hopes and dreams are basically gone now."

Here's the statement from the Little League World Series committee:

"Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within multiple teams participating in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament. The teams impacted are the Mississippi State Champion, Oklahoma State Champion, and Texas-East State Champion."

"There's not much you can say we did everything right," Wyatt said. "It was my dreams. I've been watching it ever since I was a little kid, and it's just so devastating I couldn't be in it. We were so close we could have been on ESPN. Everything."