JJ Watt says he's retiring from the NFL after this season

The former Houston Texans star tweeted the announcement Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — With two games left in the 2022 NFL season, former Houston Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt is hinting at retirement.

"Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted Tuesday morning. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt's last two games with the Cardinals will be at the Atlanta Falcons and at the San Francisco 49ers.

The 33-year-old Watt was spotted crying as he walked off the field Sunday after the Cardinals lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The former 11th overall pick from Wisconsin will finish his career with five Pro Bowl appearances and ranks fifth in total career sacks among all active players. Watt is also one of few players named NFL Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for Watt.

In October, Watt announced he played just days after he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday," Watt wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Watt also wrote in the tweet that he was informed someone leaked the A-fib information about him and that it was going to be reported on prior to the game.

Just a few weeks later, Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced the birth of their first child.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” tweeted JJ.

Not only was @JJWatt one of the most dominant defenders of his generation, he was also one of the greatest men off the field.



After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, he raised over $37 million towards relief efforts in just 19 days. ❤️ #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/PyKFchttWF — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022

Watt's only missed one game all season for the Cardinals, which was Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.