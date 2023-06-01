JJ Watt tears up while an emotional retirement tribute plays during a team meeting

The video featured messages from several NFL stars, including Watt's brothers.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — J.J. Watt teared up while an emotional retirement tribute played during a team meeting.

The team tweeted a video of No. 99 getting teary-eyed in the back of the room while the video played on a projector in front of his teammates.

The video featured congratulatory messages from Watt's brothers, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other NFL stars. All of them wished him the best and talked about what an inspiration he was on and off the field.

With two games left in the 2022 NFL season, former Houston Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt announced he was going to be retiring at the end of the season.

Was not ready for that whatsoever.



Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.



— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 11, 2023

"Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted a couple of weeks ago. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

The 33-year-old Watt was spotted crying as he walked off the field after the Cardinals lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The former 11th overall pick from Wisconsin will finish his career with five Pro Bowl appearances and ranks fifth in total career sacks among all active players. Watt is also one of the few players named NFL Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for Watt.

In October, Watt announced he played just days after he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday," Watt wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Watt also wrote in the tweet that he was informed someone leaked the A-fib information about him and that it was going to be reported on prior to the game.

Just a few weeks later, Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced the birth of their first child.