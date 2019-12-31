It's now official. J.J. Watt has been taken off injured reserve and has been activated by the Houston Texans, just days before the team's Wild Card playoff game against Buffalo.

Watt had been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.

We knew Watt was going to be placed on the active roster earlier this month. Today's move just makes it official.

Earlier this month, Watt had said the rehab has gone smoothly and he's worked hard.

To make room on the roster, Houston placed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list.

