The Watts are 'wheels down in H-Town:' Welcome home, J.J., Kealia and baby Koa!

The former Texans star will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during Sunday's game against the Steelers at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt arrived in Houston Thursday ahead of his injunction into the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday.

"Wheels Down in H-Town," Watt posted on Twitter after he, Kealia and their baby son Koa landed.

The whole family will be there Sunday when Watt becomes only the third member in the Ring of Honor . He said he hasn't written a speech yet and doesn't plan to.

"I mean, the city of Houston and our history, that's gonna be straight from the heart," Watt said. "I love this city and I'll have no problem waxing poetically about the city of Houston. I love it."

Sunday's ceremony will be a full-circle moment for the first-round draft pick from Wisconsin who'd never been to Houston before he was drafted.

"I'm so excited to get back in front of you guys," Watt said in a video posted recently by the Texans.

Now retired, the star defensive lineman spent 10 seasons with the Texans where he was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year. But it was his huge heart and actions off the field that forever endeared him to Houstonians and made him one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

For Watt, the feeling is mutual.

"Sunday is going to be a blast. NRG is gonna be rockin'!" Watt said. "I'm looking forward to just getting back in front of that crowd, having a great atmosphere, watching the boys fly around and play, and just feeling like I'm part of that H-Town family again. I miss you guys very, very much."

“All I’ve wanted to do is make you proud," the ad said. “Today, every single time I step off a plane in Houston, I feel one thing … Houston is family. Forever. I love you H-Town. And I can’t wait to see you on Sunday.”

Before the noon kickoff Sunday, Watt will do a pregame interview with his new broadcast teammates, the NFL Today crew on CBS/KHOU 11. He joined the CBS team before the season began.

On the field, Watt will assume his duties as Texans Coin Toss Captain along with Steelers Coin Toss Captain and brother T.J. Watt.

Nearly 90 other Texans stars will take part in Sunday's Legends Homecoming to see Watt added to the Ring of Honor with Andre Johnson and late owner Robert C. McNair.