J.J. Watt takes out ad thanking fans ahead of Ring of Honor ceremony

The former Texans star will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during Sunday's game against the Steelers at NRG Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — “All I’ve wanted to do is make you proud.”

As Houston Texans legend J.J Watt is set to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this Sunday at NRG Stadium, he took out a full-page ad in Wednesday’s Houston Chronicle thanking fans.

“I’d never been to Houston. I didn’t know much about it. Got back to my hotel room that night, clicked on to social media, saw the draft party boos. That’s OK, they don’t know me,” Watt said in the ad. “No worries, just a new challenge and a new opportunity to change some peoples’ minds.”

And change minds he did.

After being selected 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Watt spent 10 seasons with the Texans. During that time, he was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time First-Team All-Pro.

Of course, Watt gives credit to all of those who supported and helped him in his time here in Houston.

“Thankfully, I had an abundance of incredible people to help me do that,” Watt said in the ad. “From teammates and coaches to trainers, equipment staff, cafeteria workers, Houston legends, athletes, artists, media members, restaurant workers and everyone in between.”

The former defensive star said he was not sure what to expect that first time he stepped off the plane in Houston after being drafted, but now it has become so much more.

“Today, every single time I step off a plane in Houston, I feel one thing … Houston is family. Forever. I love you H-Town. And I can’t wait to see you on Sunday.”

Read the full ad here.