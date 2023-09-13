Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announces retirement, week after breaking neck in Idaho

The 36-year-old Mauney said on Instagram he had surgery that required the removal of a disk.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announced his retirement Tuesday, a week after breaking his neck in the Lewiston Roundup.

The 36-year-old Mauney, from Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Instagram he had surgery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston that required the removal of a disk.

“Surgery went great, and I would like to thank everyone ... for taking care of me,” Mauney wrote. “Unfortunately with the surgery, it ended my bull riding career. Just wanted to let everyone know that I’m OK and now on the road to recovery!”

Mauney was hurt when he landed on his head after being bucked off by Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Arctic Assassin in Lewiston at an Xtreme Bulls event. He won the PBR world championships in 2013 and 2015.

”(This) is not the way I wanted to go out but everything happens for a reason,” Mauney wrote.