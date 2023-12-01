Boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson now calls Houston home

Jared Anderson moved to Houston to be closer to his team. He is undefeated, all by knockout, and holds two title belts.

HOUSTON — Jared Anderson, 23, is a 6-foot-4 phenom that has the boxing world buzzing.

Rumor has it that he'll one day rule the heavyweight division.

Anderson now calls Houston home after moving here more than two years ago from Toledo, Ohio to be closer to his team, including co-promoter Antonio Leonard.

It's paid off for Anderson, who's nicknamed "Big Baby."

He remains undefeated, 13-0, all by knockout. He holds two title belts thanks to fists which act as sledgehammers.

During past sparring sessions, he's drilled superstars like Shakur Stevenson and Tyson Furry. In the next 23 months, Anderson will likely come for Fury's title.

What's his secret? There is none.

"Just natural ability," Anderson said. "I don't lift any weights or anything. So it's not like I go out there trying."

Right now, it's good to be Anderson, but the goal is to be great.

For "Big Baby," the fun has just begun.