High school basketball player takes unusual road to pro hoops — skipping college for Puerto Rico

HOUSTON — There's a Houston basketball player that's placing a huge bet on himself.

“This is quite the gamble, or is it?” asks KHOU 11 News’ Jason Bristol.

“Not at all?” answers Isaiah LeBlanc.

Why not?

“Because some stuff is just meant to be,” LeBlanc continues. “I felt like I was chosen for it. You know, it's a big task, but I feel I can feel those shoes.”

LeBlanc is taking an unusual road to fulfill his dreams as a pro-basketball player. Instead of going to college to increase his chances of playing for the NBA, LeBlanc is headed to Puerto Rico to play professional hoops.

“My Mom's dad is from Ponce, Puerto Rico,” said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc was recently chosen in the first round of the Balconcesto Superior de Nacionale draft. He was selected seventh overall by the Brujos de Guayama, which is part of the island’s top basketball league.

At this point, you may be wondering, "Who is Isaiah LeBlanc?"

Well, he's a 6-foot-1 point guard who went to The Kinkaid School, Ridge Point High School in Fort Bend ISD and also attended Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

His Twitter username is "TheKlumsyJanitor" — because he drops buckets, of course.

“I got handles,” adds LeBlanc. “I got jump shots. I got a pull-up game. That's what I do. I love to score the ball. But I like to see my teammates do what they do.”

His personal coach is his father, Michael, who played professionally in 25 different countries. He has no issue with the way Isaiah is climbing the ladder.

“If your goal is to be a doctor, you go learn from doctors, you become an apprentice,” said Michael. “So I think for him, his goal is to be a professional athlete and, God willing, one day play at the highest level. He has a great opportunity to learn from people who want the same thing for him.”

For those wondering if LeBlanc will be furthering his education, the Puerto Rican team who he will be playing for is paying for him to go to school.

“So I think it's the ultimate college scholarship, so to speak. (Isaiah) gets paid to learn on the fly. They're willing to deal with the ups and downs. They basically want to grow you into being what you want to become," Michael said.

Isaiah is also shooting to make his family's facility, Performance Training Institute, a destination for other players with dreams of signing overseas.

But first, he's betting on himself by turning pro.

“That's the dream right there,” said LeBlanc. “That's something I've always been looking to do.”

LeBlanc is adamant his big wager is not all or nothing.

“Is the NBA is that like the ultimate final goal for you?” asks Bristol.

“Of course, but I feel like you can't skip a step, you know, you can't make a brownie and forget the ingredients,” said LeBlanc. “It don't taste right.”

"If the NBA doesn't happen will all this be a mistake?" Bristol asked.

“Not at all,” LeBlanc added. “Puerto Rico's given me these opportunities and, ultimately, it’s where my heart is.”