HOUSTON - Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer is on the 10-day DL with a thumb injury. He sprained his thumb while sliding headfirst into second base against the Dodgers Sunday.

He joins fellow teammates and H-E-B pitchmen Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa on the disabled list.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and center fielder George Springer (4) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Having all three on the DL at the same time has some fans wondering if they’ve fallen victim to a so-called H-E-B curse.

“Oh, it’s terrible," Emile Galatas said. "All these Houston athletes just getting injured after they do the H-E-B commercials. I mean, I think it’s linked.”

Fans are taking to Twitter to voice their concerns. Some believe Houston players who have starred in H-E-B commercials get injured -- like the Astros star infielders and J.J. Watt -- or don’t perform to the best of their ability. Remember former Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler?

H-E-B President Scott McClelland teased a commercial with Texans Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu. (Ruh-roh)

“I believe in curses in Chicago, but we’re Houston Strong," said John Walker.

On Twitter, the hashtag #HEBCurse is fueling the theory Houston players who star in H-E-B commercials will get hurt.

One tweet urges Astros trainers to bubble wrap Alex Bregman or face the consequences. Another stated H-E-B stands for “Hurts Every Body."

H-E-B President Scott McClelland teased a commercial with future Texans Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu.

Fans were quick to warn them about this curse.

H-E-B hasn’t directly addressed the curse, but McClelland responded to one person.

He wrote, “I think you have this backwards.. JJ did an H-E-B ad and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. George Springer joins Team H-E-B and is named World Series M-V-P. Is it talent, coincidence or that they should at H-E-B?"

(We like the way you think, Scott but just in case, maybe you should ask some Dodgers, Warriors and Patriots to star in your ads?

Curse or no curse, true believers in Houston aren't worried.

“Oh yeah, the ‘Stros are going all the way this year. World Series champs. I’m not worried. They’ll come back. They should just stop shopping at H-E-B, but I won’t," Galatas said.

“The Astros are going to be back in time to win the World Series. J.J. Watt is maybe going to be Defensive Player of the Year, and I suspect Watson is going to do pretty well, too,” Walker said.

We hope they're right!

