The 2018 Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power made a trip to Frisco on Wednesday. He toured The Star and watched the Dallas Cowboys practice on the hot spring day, just days after his win in Indianapolis.

Power’s wife is from Plano and the two of them are in town to celebrate with family. He told media that North Texas feels like a second home to him.

The champion got to meet the Dallas Cowboys’ players. He brought them each a signed milk bottle, and wished them well for the upcoming season.

Power described the Indy 500: “It’s like winning the Super Bowl.”

While football and racing are very different sports, these athletes have an undeniable respect for one another.

