Houston police are investigating after a former Houston Baptist football player was found dead Sunday evening.
Police say prospective tenants of an apartment complex were being shown a unit at 2727 Travis when they saw a man’s body lying in a fourth-floor courtyard.
Authorities identified the victim as former HBU player Garrett Dolan.
Investigators discovered clothes and alcohol at the top of the building. Dolan’s parents say they last heard from their son early morning when he was at a club in Midtown.
Investigators have not yet released Dolan’s cause of death.
"The entire HBU community is grieving," Steve Moniaci, HBU Director of Athletics, said in a statement. "We pray for Garrett Dolan; his family and friends; and for his teammates and classmates; as we all work to understand this loss."